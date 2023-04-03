Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Receives Order from U.S. School District, Largest to Date in Education Vertical

$600,000+ Order to Equip Teachers and Staff with SD7 Handset Enabling Direct Connectivity with First Responders

Education Represents Largest Vertical Market Opportunity in U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA /SYTAW ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global provider of innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") and cellular signal booster solutions, today announced it has received its largest order for the SD7 Handset from a single customer in the education market.

A school district located in the Southwest U.S. has placed an order at a gross purchase price of more than $600,000 for the Company's SD7 Handsets and related accessories. These devices will be used by the schools' safety staff, custodial staff, administration staff, selected teachers, and by their school bus drivers.

"This order represents our single largest SD7 Handset order in the education vertical to date," commented Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund. "This school district recognized the critical role that effective communication tools play in both efficient school operations as well as in times of emergency or crisis. With our SD7 Handset, teachers and school staff will be able to initiate and receive talk-group calls, receive private calls and notify first responders in case of an emergency. Our SD7 Handset is easy to deploy, can be implemented rapidly with minimal set up, requires no training and no additional maintenance or upgrades to the existing local network. The school district can count on its Push-to-Talk calls being received because the SD7 Handset works on a cellular network with ubiquitous coverage and geo-tracking, regardless of whether staff is in the school, on a field trip, or at an event."

"The education vertical represents our largest market opportunity with more than 115,000 schools[1] and four million teachers[2] in the U.S. alone," continued Seelenfreund. "School safety is a leading public safety concern, and many schools are seeking technology solutions that can help to create a safer learning environment. We believe that it is absolutely essential that teachers and staff be equipped with next-generation communication tools that enable clear and reliable communication within their school ecosystem, and to and from first responders during an emergency. Furthermore, our technology provides specific location information of the person triggering an alert to help speed response times."

