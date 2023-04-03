Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2023 | 14:34
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies: One Duck Creek Summit to celebrate its efforts across connection, culture and community

Boston, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, will host the One Duck Creek Summit, April 4-6, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts, bringing leaders together to focus on connection, culture and community. The global attendees are credited for leading the various critical initiatives and programs that make Duck Creek a culture champion in the insurance and technology industries.

The diverse collection of people in attendance will spend their time together reflecting on past initiatives and planning future endeavors and setting goals to continue building upon the award-winning culture at Duck Creek. The One Duck Creek Summit will be kicked off by CEO Mike Jackowski, who will emphasize the significance of advancing strong company values around diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and a positive employee experience at its core. Members of the Diversity Council, Employee Experience Council and six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) will be joined by Nancy Harrington Jones, the first ever Chief Culture & Conduct Officer at Société Générale Americas, Isis Miller, a community and engagement manager, and KeyAnna Schmiedl, a Fortune 40-Under-40 social and environmental impact leader. These speakers will discuss career learnings, ERG insights and best practices, and equity, belonging, culture and how each impacts employee experience.

"We are excited to be joined at our headquarters in Boston by Ducks from India, the UK and the US, who are essential at making our various initiatives and programs so successful," said Amy Bayer, Global Director, DE&I, Engagement & Culture. "The impact of our outreach across DE&I and employee engagement has created a culture of belonging and inclusion at Duck Creek. We always strive to be trailblazers in the insurance and technology industry."

"Duck Creek recognizes and celebrates the different backgrounds, ideas and experiences of our employees, who enable us to serve our customers," says Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer at Duck Creek. "Duck Creek is a flexible-first, global workplace that cultivates exceptional employee experiences and growth opportunities. At our core, we are fanatical about belonging and inclusion."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand Twitter.


