PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX's Venice Beach Retail Location, Vegan Popup by XMarket, Launches Popup Partnership with TiNDLE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(OTC: PLTXD)(FSE: WNT1) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced its latest collaboration, a feature promotion with TiNDLE , the "ridiculously good" plant-based chicken brand and a subsidiary of Next Gen Foods, a high-profile innovator in the alternative protein market. XMarket's Venice Beach location will feature TiNDLE plant-based chicken products throughout April, with special events, pricing, and products.

Highlights

The vegan popup by XMarket in Venice Beach will update its sandwich menu to include TiNDLE Chicken & Waffles, Chicken Parm Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and Boneless Sticky Wings.

The front mural will be repainted to a TiNDLE-branded mural, custom designed by local Venice Beach article Jules Muck, known as Venice Beach's Mural Queen

Grand Opening Event Scheduled for Mid April

Next Gen Foods , the creator of plant-based chicken alternative TiNDLE, recently raised a $100 million Series A round, earmarked for rapid expansion in the United States and for its Singapore research and development center, which is currently under construction.

"Next Gen Foods and its co-founders Andre Menezes and Timo Recker are reinventing the food industry with innovation and high-quality products, and we can't wait to broaden awareness with our loyal customer base," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Customers will love the healthy and delicious chicken-alternative sandwiches, along with other TiNDLE SKUs. Additionally, delivery is available through Door Dash and Uber Eats. As with our prior promotions, we plan to provide TiNDLE with premium placement and sampling events. Previous promotions have been highly successful, driving traffic to our stores and creating new fans for our partners. We are sure this will be no different."

Andre Menezes, CEO and co-founder at TiNDLE, added, "PlantX and XMarket have become known as the place to go for all things plant-based. We are excited to partner with PlantX at their location in the cultural hub of Venice Beach and to bring the complete TiNDLE experience under one roof. Our brands share a similar mission in working with likeminded partners to create a more sustainable world - and we look forward to hearing what Angelenos and visitors think of cooking TiNDLE at home after our rollout into select restaurants last year."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram ?| YouTube | TikTok

About TiNDLE

TiNDLE is the leading plant-based chicken - offering the distinct aroma, taste, and texture of chicken and made with non-GMO ingredients. TiNDLE is the first product by Next Gen Foods, a Singapore-founded food tech company that is developing and commercializing innovative and sustainable foods to make saving the planet easy, enjoyable, and delicious. For more information, visit www.tindle.com or follow @tindlefoods on Instagram and @tindle.foods on TikTok.

For additional information, please contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747230/PlantXs-Venice-Beach-Retail-Location-Vegan-Popup-by-XMarket-Launches-Popup-Partnership-with-TiNDLE