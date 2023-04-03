Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Dow Jones News
03.04.2023 | 14:52
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 03-Apr-2023 / 13:20 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 April 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 31 March 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 142,133,022 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share, excluding 2,612,749 Ordinary shares held in treasury.

As at 31 March 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 142,133,022 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503

Link Company Matters Limited,

Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  234589 
EQS News ID:  1599887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.