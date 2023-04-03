Regions Bank: A Bold Step Forward. Regions Foundation, Jefferson State Community College Unveil Student Success Center

By Jeremy King

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / The Regions Foundation and Jefferson State Community College on Wednesday unveiled a transformational resource connecting Jefferson State students with no-cost services ranging from emergency grants to food pantry access, mental healthcare, and more.

The Regions Foundation Student Success Center is funded in part by a $500,000 grant from the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative primarily funded by Regions Bank.

"We are invested in the success of our students, and we want to remove as many barriers as possible to help them complete their education," said Jefferson State Community College President Keith Brown. "The Regions Foundation Student Success Center is a one-stop hub where students facing a variety of challenges can receive valuable support - at no cost to the student. Many of our students are the first in their family to attend college, or they are adults who are working full-time jobs and managing households. These challenges often make completing an education and acquiring a stable career difficult. What we're offering here helps keep them on the road toward earning their degrees and building a brighter future."

The Regions Foundation Student Success Center is more than a program. It's a complete facility on Jefferson State's Carson Road campus where students receive free, in-person support in a customized manner.

Services include:

Emergency grants for qualified students

Financial counseling

Food pantry access, with a well-stocked pantry of nutritious food options on site

Mental health access

Confidential peer-to-peer support

Referrals to additional Jefferson State services providing personal support, as well as to state and federal programs supporting student success

"Jefferson State Community College recognizes that, for students to truly succeed, they need support in ways that go beyond academics," said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. "Jefferson State is using this understanding to change the way things are done. They are taking a bold step forward, creating comprehensive support and outreach so every student knows the college is in their corner, ready to support them to graduate and build a successful career. That's why the Regions Foundation is honored to support this truly innovative Student Success Center."

Self said the Regions Foundation prioritizes funding for initiatives that advance three key priorities:

Education and workforce readiness

Economic and community development

Financial wellness

The Regions Foundation Student Success Center supports all three and, in turn, creates more inclusive prosperity, said Alan Register, Birmingham market executive for Regions Bank.

"The resources here have the power to change the trajectory of one's family - for generations to come," added Register, who volunteered on the fund-raising committee for the center. "Too often, only one life event or one financial challenge can derail a student's plan for completing their degree. But here at Jefferson State, there is a best-in-class network of support that sends a powerful message to students. That message is, 'You can complete your education, and we will stand behind you.' That benefits not only the student - but also their families - in ways that will have a positive impact for many years to come. We appreciate our colleagues from the Regions Foundation for making such a significant investment for all who will be served."

While the Regions Foundation Student Success Center is based in Lurleen Wallace Hall on Jefferson State's campus on Carson Road, its services are also available to students who are based at Jefferson State's additional campuses in Shelby, St. Clair and Chilton counties. Students can access services offered by the center at www.jeffersonstate.edu/ssc.

The center is open each weekday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Students interested in exploring services can also email successcenter@jeffersonstate.edu or dial (205) 856-7913.

