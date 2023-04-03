Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
WKN: A3CSQN ISIN: CA26142Q2053 Ticker-Symbol: 3U8A 
Tradegate
03.04.23
17:24 Uhr
1,102 Euro
-0,092
-7,71 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAGANFLY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRAGANFLY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1261,18217:38
1,1281,17817:34
03.04.2023 | 16:38
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Draganfly Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO).

About Draganfly Inc.

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.draganfly.com

Aegis Capital Corp., Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747300/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-an-8-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-Draganfly-Inc-NASDAQDPRO

