Metro Bank plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Daniel Frumkin a) Name 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code GB00BZ6STL67 An option grant over 740,712 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan Nature of the ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. b) transaction Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and vesting periods, is set out in the Company's 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 164). c) Price(s) and volume Price(s) Volume(s) (s) n/a 740,712

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 740,712

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Daniel Frumkin a) Name 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument GB00BZ6STL67 Identification code i. An option grant over 347,256 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares Nature of the are retained for 12 months following vesting. b) transaction ii. An option grant over 86,814 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained for 12 months. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) i. n/a 347,256 ii. n/a 86,814

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 434,070

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated James Hopkinson a) Name 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code GB00BZ6STL67 An option grant over 481,231 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan Nature of the ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. b) transaction Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and vesting periods, is set out in the Company's 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 164). c) Price(s) and volume Price(s) Volume(s) (s) n/a 481,231

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 481,231

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated James Hopkinson a) Name 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument GB00BZ6STL67 Identification code i. An option grant over 41,963 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares Nature of the are retained for 12 months following vesting. b) transaction ii. An option grant over 10,490 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained for 12 months. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) i. n/a 41,963 ii. n/a 10,490

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 52,453

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

