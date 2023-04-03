Anzeige
Metro Bank plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Apr-2023 / 15:24 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                  Daniel Frumkin 
a)      Name 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status    Executive Director (PDMR) 
b)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       /Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name         Metro Bank plc 
b)      LEI          213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       financial instrument, 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code  GB00BZ6STL67 
                  An option grant over 740,712 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan 
       Nature of the     ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. 
b)      transaction      Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and 
                  vesting periods, is set out in the Company's 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 
                  164). 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
       (s) 
                  n/a      740,712

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 740,712

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                  Daniel Frumkin 
a)      Name 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status   Executive Director (PDMR) 
b)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       /Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name         Metro Bank plc 
b)      LEI         213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       financial 
a)      instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                  GB00BZ6STL67 
       Identification code 
                  i. An option grant over 347,256 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable 
                    Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under 
                    the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares 
       Nature of the      are retained for 12 months following vesting. 
b)      transaction     ii. An option grant over 86,814 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable 
                    Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under 
                    the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after 
                    the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained 
                    for 12 months. 
 
 
                              Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume 
       (s)          i.  n/a   347,256 
                  ii.  n/a   86,814

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 434,070

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                  James Hopkinson 
a)      Name 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status    Executive Director (PDMR) 
b)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       /Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name         Metro Bank plc 
b)      LEI          213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       financial instrument, 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code  GB00BZ6STL67 
                  An option grant over 481,231 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan 
       Nature of the     ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under the option. 
b)      transaction      Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and 
                  vesting periods, is set out in the Company's 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 
                  164). 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
       (s) 
                  n/a      481,231

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 481,231

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                  James Hopkinson 
a)      Name 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status   Executive Director (PDMR) 
b)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       /Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name         Metro Bank plc 
b)      LEI         213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       financial 
a)      instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                  GB00BZ6STL67 
       Identification code 
                  i. An option grant over 41,963 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable 
                    Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under 
                    the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares 
       Nature of the      are retained for 12 months following vesting. 
b)      transaction     ii. An option grant over 10,490 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable 
                    Reward Plan ("Plan"), with an exercise price of GBP0.000001 for each share under 
                    the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after 
                    the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained 
                    for 12 months. 
 
 
                              Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume 
       (s)          i.  n/a   41,963 
                  ii.  n/a   10,490

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 52,453

volume

n/a

- Price

e) Date of the 2023-03-31

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BZ6STL67 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  234616 
EQS News ID:  1600059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 10:24 ET (14:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
