Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media 2023 Guidance, EBITDA Positive, Management Reviewed Q4

Audited Q4 and fiscal year-end 2022 to be released on or before April 30, 2023

2023 booked revenue:

$8.6 million topline revenue, 238% increase YoY

Gross profit margin of 68%, up 8% YoY

Total expenses reduced by 36% YoY

EBITDA positive

Additional contracts over and above, Gamelancer profitable in 2023 with existing contracts

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading media-production and entertainment company that creates custom video content for brands, today announced management reviewed financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and guidance for fiscal year 2023.

Financial Guidance 2023

2023 financial forecast includes a sales target of $8.6 million based on currently booked revenue, which constitutes a 238% increase YoY. With a sales pipeline featuring booked business into Q4 2023, a TikTok partnership whereby Gamelancer and TikTok Canada are in market together, and new Snapchat shows added to the Gamelancer roster monthly, the Company provides the following information to aide stakeholders in better understanding our growth through the balance of this fiscal year. Gamelancer aims to reduce total expenses by 36% over 2023 and increase gross profit margin from 60% to 68% over the same period.

"Gamelancer Media has experienced tremendous growth both in terms of expanding subscribers on our network and increased recurring revenues from our brand partners. We have consistently demonstrated the value of advertising to our network of over 38 million subscribers, most of whom are 12-to-40-year-olds, which brands are clamouring to reach. Over the past year, we've run successful campaigns with brands whose products range from consumer electronics to Schedule I banks, to the largest sports broadcast network in the United States. Gamelancer continues to bolster its reputation as one of the most engaging social media communities with a unique ability to offer creative services through its production business. We are poised to grow our direct media revenues in 2023 and to expand paid partnerships into categories such as fashion, apparel, quick-serve restaurants, financial services, and beyond." says Mike Cotton, President of Gamelancer Media Corp.

"We are forecasting triple digit revenue growth year over year (YoY) from FY2022 to FY2023, with anticipated revenues of $8.6M. 63% of our revenues will be generated through our Direct Media business on TikTok, and 37% driven from our Snapchat OTT business. Cumulative FY2023 gross margin of 68%, an 8% increase YoY. Managing direct costs associated with campaigns to drive scalability, creating a flywheel of creative production + distribution across our TikTok and Snapchat networks respectively. Gamelancer's ownership of JoyBox Media provides the business a full production studio, and talent management team which allows us to internalize costs of production, drive profitability and therein scale our production business." says Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO - Gamelancer Media Corp.

Q4 2022 Summary & Key Highlights

Gamelancer deepened engagement with brand partners and its community of followers:

Produced Samsung Canada's largest digital campaign of the year, the Samsung Connectivity campaign

Gamelancer wins Samsung US business

Promoted NFL Monday Night Football driving Gamelancer followers to tune into broadcasts on ESPN+

Produced campaign to promote financial literacy to Gen Z demographic (individuals aged 12 to 26) for Schedule I Financial Institution

Multi-year engagement with Thorn, Ashton Kutcher's foundation, to build creative and distribution to promote online child safety

A significant portion of 2022 revenue growth was attributable to the Company's brand partners adding additional contracts and repeat business due to better-than-expected campaign results. Several Gamelancer partners renewed campaigns and upgraded to an 'always on' category to establish a more comprehensive relationship with Gamelancer Media.

The success of these campaigns is further supported by the finalization of Gamelancer Media's Strategic Partnerships with TikTok North America and Snap Inc. Gamelancer became just the second Canadian partner to enter a Joint Business Venture with TikTok North America and Gamelancer's enhanced engagement with Snapchat included the addition of several new shows on Snapchat Discover.

Gamelancer Media's competitive advantage lies in its unique business model. The full-service media company offers brands, agencies, and creators the opportunity to collaborate on bespoke content and/or User Generated Content (UGC). Gamelancer's UGC model focuses on smaller creators, giving a much more authentic feel to brand messaging and delivering superior results to its partners. This model also helps smaller creators grow their online presence and better establish their careers as influencers.

In addition to content creation, Gamelancer offers distribution packages with exclusive access to the Company's 44 owned-and-operated channels on its social media network. Spanning TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, Gamelancer customizes campaigns to optimize results for each brand's unique campaign needs.

Brands, agencies, and creators who take advantage of Gamelancer's unique production + distribution option experience such profound engagement and conversion results, that many choose to engage the Company in repeat business, often increasing budgets with each subsequent campaign. This repeat business is responsible for a large proportion of the Company's current revenue and projected guidance in its financial forecast.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 1,667,524 Operating loss $ (1,857,397) Net income (loss) $ (1,814,641) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (1,388,042)

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media works with brands, agencies, and creator relationships through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America and Snap Inc. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 44 owned-and-operated channels to over 38 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned as of March 2023.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (416) 627-8868, Email: ir@gamelancer.com, IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747297/Gamelancer-Media-2023-Guidance-EBITDA-Positive-Management-Reviewed-Q4