(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights March 2023 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,797,458

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights February 2023 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,830,408

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005733/en/

Contacts:

Gecina