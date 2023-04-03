NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / AccountAbility is featured in the just published Spring 2023 issue of CFI.co and includes the firm's comprehensive perspective on ESG matters.

AccountAbility CEO Sunny Misser Leading the Charge in a Changing ESG Universe

The days of turning a blind eye to the impact of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters are over. Today, organisations of every scale, across industries and in all geographies are active in moving the ESG agenda forward in ways that are transparent, meaningful and have genuine impact.

Against this backdrop, corporate purpose, social impact, stakeholder engagement, environmental action, geopolitical implications, and good governance are all intrinsically tied to a company's economic performance. Certainly, in the year ahead, sustainability will be impossible for business to ignore.

AccountAbility is at the very centre of this ESG universe. After close to three decades helping organisations meet their sustainability goals, the international advisory and standards firm has seen a transformational operating shift from a well-intentioned environmental and social movement to a de-facto global business priority. Today, the sustainability agenda is central to business operations, and ultimately performance. Leaders recognise the financial imperatives of moving to a more sustainable economy and the commercial opportunities this presents.

"At AccountAbility we believe that doing well and doing right are not mutually exclusive outcomes", comments AccountAbility CEO Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, a pioneer in the field of mainstreaming ESG back when sustainability was a developing academic platform that few companies recognised. "With decades of global experience in helping organisations meet their strategic goals, we understand how to deliver practical, effective and enduring ESG solutions that enable our clients to succeed."

Today, the consulting and standards firm is recognised around the world as an award-winning leader in the ESG ecosystem. The firm has a centred purpose - to innovate and advance the global sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organisations - and operates globally with businesses, investors, governments, and multi-lateral organisations through a highly qualified team from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai.

Importantly, Misser distinguishes AccountAbility's proven corporate mandate. "We are not an advocacy platform or an activist forum - we are an expert ESG advisory firm that provides objective counsel to CEOs and Boards on how to improve their business performance."

Misser is a tireless and passionate advocate for leadership and collaboration to address the challenges before us and the opportunity to create a more sustainable future. "A successful ESG strategy is more than a "tick-the-box" exercise. We are living in a changed world, and the leaders who step up with clear thinking, smart ideas and practical solutions will shape and architect the successful organisations of the future. We need to adopt a mindset - to plant trees under whose shade future generations will rest", says Misser. Inspiring words indeed.

Leveraging its global research and advisory experience, AccountAbility has identified 7 priority trends for 2023 to help leaders stay ahead of the curve on sustainability matters for the years ahead.

7 Sustainability Trends That Will Shape Business In 2023

Navigating the Net-Zero Landscape - Against an unprecedented volume of climate pledges and commitments, net-zero has taken centre stage. But what is it, and how can organisations take meaningful, effective, and transparent climate action? Stakeholder Activism is Getting Louder - As businesses face increasing pressure to take a stance on a range of sustainability issues, investors are leveraging their influence to demand that companies act on ESG matters. How can business leaders best respond to this reality? Geopolitics: The New "G" in ESG - As Geopolitical instability increasingly cuts across the ESG landscape, how can businesses deal with this additional "G" while staying focused on their sustainability goals? Building a Diverse, Prepared and Future-Focused Board - Driven initially by stakeholder activism, how can changes in board composition unleash the power of re-framed governance - to improve effectiveness and shape corporate action? Next Generation ESG Disclosure and Reporting - Consolidation of global ESG standards, and a shift from voluntary to mandatory disclosure are set to heighten attention on corporate sustainability disclosure practices. How will these changes impact ESG reporting? The Road to a Sustainable Value Chain - For value chains to create competitive business advantages, they must incorporate ESG transformation towards a viable and sustainable future. How can sustainable procurement help value chains responsibly adapt to this next normal? Nature Based Assets will Drive Valuations - Nature based reporting, target-setting, and asset valuation frameworks are coming. How will they provide a path forward for companies as they consider the impact they have on Earth's natural systems across their value chains?

Consumers and society, as a whole, are expecting more (and different) from business - in an atmosphere of low trust and high expectations. This is compounded by a pace of sustainability change that can be dizzying, and sometimes confusing.

Yet, it is possible to advance the Sustainability/ESG agenda - with careful consideration of focus and balance.

We are privileged to participate in this important market dialog and will continue to focus on serving the needs of our clients and stakeholders while advancing the global ESG agenda.

