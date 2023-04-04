Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) (OTCQX: RDDTF) ("Radient" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to reinstate trading of its common shares and is preparing responses to the TSXV's enquiries and compiling the requisite materials.

As previously announced on March 30, 2023, the Alberta Securities Commission granted Radient a revocation order respecting a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") that has been in effect since March 7, 2023. The revocation order also evidences the decision of the Ontario Securities Commission. The issuance of the revocation order follows the filing by Radient of its interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis and Certifications on March 22, 2023. On March 8, 2023, following the issuance of the FFCTO, the TSXV suspended trading of the Company's common shares.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders and supporters for their patience at this time and confirms that it will endeavour to issue regular press releases to keep investors apprised of the situation, including of any anticipated trading resumption timeline.

About Radient

Radient is a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products. Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Radient is focused on innovation with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the cannabis and wellness space. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Steven Splinter, CEO & Director

ir@radientinc.com

Ph: 780 465 1318

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161168