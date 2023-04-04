The cloud consulting company launches new logo and website to support growth and drive customer innovation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Onix, a highly acclaimed, award-winning Google Cloud partner, announced today that they launched a new brand and website to support the company's continued growth and evolution to focus on being one of the top Google Cloud services partner globally. The company is delivering cloud-powered solutions with the latest in cloud innovation, including generative AI, data analytics, security and more.

The company's vision is to be the most trusted cloud consulting partner to the world's leading companies. To achieve this vision, Onix needed a fresh look and feel, as well as a brand voice, that is an accurate representation of who the company is and how they serve their customers. The new logo is modern, offers a clear representation of what the company does, and also pays homage to Onix's 30+ year legacy, by maintaining brand consistency with the color red and a reliable brand voice customers have come to expect. Additionally, the new website is user-friendly, intuitive and clearly defines how Onix provides services for customers across all industries and business objectives.

"We are a different company from years past and this new brand is a reflection of that. We are serving our customers around the world with best-in-class cloud innovation and paving the way to achieving our vision of being the most trusted Google Cloud partner. Our new brand speaks to that," said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix.





"There is a lot of thoughtfulness that went into the creation of the new logo. If you look at the combined cloud shape and the O, this is representative of Onix and our cloud partners coming together to better serve our customers, offering them complete cloud solutions, end-to-end," said Jessica Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer at Onix. "There is also a subtle forward-facing arrow between the I and the X, demonstrating the forward trajectory of both Onix and our customers."

"Importantly, Onix continues to grow its consulting and services expertise across important Google Cloud product areas like data analytics, infrastructure modernization, Google Workspace and more," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, North America Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're looking forward to a continued partnership in support of customer success."

The brand launch marks the latest of a series of big announcements for Onix over the last few months. On July 5, 2022, Tailwind Capital recapitalized Onix to support strategic growth and build a leading Google Cloud partner. In October, Sanjay Singh, former EVP & Global Head of the Alphabet Google Cloud Ecosystem unit at HCL Tech, joined Onix as Chief Executive Officer. Since then, Onix has brought on more leadership team members, including Ramnish Singh (SVP Solutions Engineering), Patrick Schablitzki (COO), Jessica Wesley (CMO), Neeraj Singhal (CFO), and Scott Fleming (SVP, Public Sector).

Onix is a trusted cloud consulting company and leading Google Cloud partner that helps companies get the most out of their technology with innovative, cloud-powered solutions and services. We are able to deliver exceptional results for our customers because of our 20+ year partnership with Google Cloud, our dedication to customer success, and depth of technology expertise. Visit www.onixnet.com to learn more about our story and solutions.

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind's value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 250 acquisitions, including 51 platform companies and over 200 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

