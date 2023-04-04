87% of Survey Respondents Believe Sustainability Information about Their Purchases Will Be a Must-have before 2030, with 44% of Them Thinking It Will Be a Must-Have by 2025

Clarity AI, the leading sustainability technology platform, hosted a virtual event on March 28, 2023, that brought together over 900 registrants from the world's leading consumer brands and ecommerce platforms. The event featured executive speakers from Klarna, Clarity AI, Greenbiz, and Lyst, who discussed a range of topics related to sustainability in consumer products.

The event was attended by some of the world's most prominent brands and companies, including Danone, Citi, Bridgestone, Procter Gamble, Amazon, eBay, Target, Wayfair, Kimberly-Clark, Panasonic, Estee Lauder, and AT&T.

It also included a survey of attendees, which revealed insights about consumer attitudes towards sustainability. Over half of the survey respondents (52%) said that they believe their customers consider sustainability information to be a must-have when making purchasing decisions. Moreover, 44% of respondents said that they believe this will be a requirement by 2025, with that number increasing to 87% when looking ahead to 2030.

When asked about which sustainability metrics were most important to their customers, three categories stood out food and beverage, fashion, and electronics, which accounted for 65% of responses. Of these, carbon emissions were the most critical metric, with 60% of respondents saying that their customers wanted to see this information. Waste creation was also a key concern, with 27% of respondents identifying this as a priority.

"We were thrilled to host such an informative and thought-provoking event. The insights from the survey show that sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration for consumers, and this analytical horsepower required to create sustainability insights about brands and the products they produce is at such a large scale that the only viable solution to address this is advanced technology, like machine learning," said Chris Ciompi, Chief Marketing Officer at Clarity AI. "We're delighted to be at the forefront of this industry and helping companies leverage these advanced technologies to better understand and meet these changing consumer expectations."

