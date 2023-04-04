Bambuser AB: Bambuser Publishes Annual Report for 2022

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 04, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)
Bambuser's Annual Report for 2022 has now been published (in Swedish) and is available at bambuser.com/ir.
About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.
