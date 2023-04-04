Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023

WKN: A2DREX ISIN: SE0009663834 Ticker-Symbol: 5JL 
Tradegate
03.04.23
11:40 Uhr
0,270 Euro
+0,001
+0,19 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Bambuser AB: Correction: Bambuser Publishes Annual Report for 2022

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 04, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)

This correction includes the Auditor's Report attached to the Annual Report

Bambuser's Annual Report for 2022 has now been published (in Swedish) and is available at bambuser.com/ir.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

