04.04.2023 | 10:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 35/23: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Besqab AB (publ) (36/23)

Correction refers to listing of paid subscription shares

With effect from April 06, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 17, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BESQ TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051761              
Order book ID:  289688                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 06, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including May 2, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BESQ BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051779              
Order book ID:  289689                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table
