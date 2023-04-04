Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 35/23: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Besqab AB (publ) (36/23)

Correction refers to listing of paid subscription shares With effect from April 06, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 17, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BESQ TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051761 Order book ID: 289688 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 06, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 2, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BESQ BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051779 Order book ID: 289689 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table