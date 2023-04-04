Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRGJ ISIN: SE0016275333 Ticker-Symbol: 7XX 
Frankfurt
04.04.23
08:14 Uhr
0,074 Euro
-0,003
-3,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KILIARO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KILIARO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2023 | 11:22
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Kiliaro AB (204/23)

With effect from April 05, 2023, the subscription rights in Kiliaro AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KILI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051373              
Order book ID:  289747                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 05, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Kiliaro AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   KILI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051381              
Order book ID:  289748                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.