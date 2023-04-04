Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Kiliaro AB (204/23)

With effect from April 05, 2023, the subscription rights in Kiliaro AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 14, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KILI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051373 Order book ID: 289747 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 05, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Kiliaro AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KILI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051381 Order book ID: 289748 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com