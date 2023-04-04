Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Adds Executive Search Firms to Identify Senior Sales Executives with Military and Defense Experience

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it has added Korn Ferry and Direct Recruiters, Inc. to identify qualified sales candidates with experience selling into defense companies and the U.S. military.

Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics, commented: "We see defense companies and the U.S. military as natural customers that will benefit from our CleanTech laser systems, and we have brought on these expert search firms to help us identify the best sales talent in the industry to drive growth in our CleanTech products. We look forward to developing a world-class team as our company continues to penetrate these new markets."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

