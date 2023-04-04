Multi tiered VINIA marketing campaign includes television and digital layers

Campaign builds brand platform of Real People, Real Results, Real Science

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (the Company) is announcing that its first major 2023 product marketing campaign has launched, titled "Real Stories". This campaign focuses on actual VINIA® users and their experiences, and it will include aggressive digital and social media marketing to support television content, which includes advertising content on major television networks, including Fox News, Hulu and TBN.

BioHarvest has set its 2023 guidance that plans to increase global VINIA® sales to over $17M USD, which would represent an approximate threefold increase to 2022 VINIA® sales. The Company has stated that these sales levels will be achieved through a combination of increased production capacity, and increased scale and efficiency of its Direct-to-Consumer marketing machine.

The "Real Stories" campaign aims to differentiate VINIA® versus competition by showcasing the personal health and wellness experiences of many of its customers. In addition to nearly 2000 verified online reviews, the Company receives continuous customer feedback from VINIA® subscribers stating the impact of the product on their mental alertness, physical performance, and general well-being driven by VINIA's clinically proven ability to significantly increase arterial dilation.

"We are so inspired by customers sharing their health experiences at a level where they keep stating they plan to be VINIA® customers for the rest of their lives," stated VP of Ecommerce Jared Turner, adding, "It has become very clear that this is a powerful differentiator between VINIA® and any other nutraceutical on the market."

In addition to testimonials from authentic VINIA® users, the campaign will also highlight the science behind VINIA's benefits and claims, including the results of human clinical studies that demonstrate the product's efficacy in increasing blood flow by dilating blood vessels throughout the body.

"'Real People, Real Results, Real Science' captures the spirit of our biggest marketing initiative to date. Every day we are inspired by the powerful testimonials submitted by our VINIA® community as they share the positive impacts of VINIA® on their lives," said BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel. "It is inspiring to see how our 15-year commitment to science as we built this biotech platform technology is now paying off with tens of thousands of VINIA® customers. Their personal experiences are the clearest product differentiator and manifestation of the power of our science and technology we could have. I am excited by the multi tiered US marketing campaign we have built to share their stories with the growing ranks of health minded consumers in the USA."

Links to "VINIA ® Real Stories" ad content

VINIA® TV Ad - Harold and Tammie- 2 mins



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/161178_25c14d291425f946_002full.jpg

VINIA - Real Stories - Clay



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/161178_25c14d291425f946_003full.jpg

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622 -1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In particular the guidance on estimated increase in sales is based on assumptions about the success of the marketing program and successful scale up of production and increases in efficiency . These matters are subject to substantial uncertainty related to such things as market acceptance and consumer preferences and increases in production being completed as expected without difficulties none of which can be guaranteed. There is no certainty that production increases and increases in orders will be synchronized in a manner allowing the company to realize projected sales efficiencies. Readers are cautioned that increases in sales may not result in proportionate increases in net income as expenses also increase and are subject to uncertainties such as the effect of inflation and supply chain issues that may cause them to rise.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161178