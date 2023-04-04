DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

SUBJECT: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

DATE: April 03, 2023

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

ISIN Settlement Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS2607349979 03.04.2023 10.10.2023 GBP 14.550.000

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

