The DECT Forum, a globally acting association of the DECT wireless technology industry, is pleased to announce the DECT 2023 Awards for products. The Deadline for registration: May 31, 2023.

After the huge success of the DECT Awards in the past years, the 2023 DECT Awards will cover the following categories:

Innovation

A product that delivers new ways of satisfying customer needs or addresses a new market

Usability

A product that delivers excellent ease of use

Engineering Quality and Design

A product that is beautifully engineered or delivers outstanding quality

Endurance

A product that has been demonstrably successful in the market for an extended period

New Kid

From a company new to DECT or a start-up or SME

Proof of Concept

Any new ideas in prototype or paper that need funding

For each category, the following will be awarded: Winner, Runner up, Highly commended. The winner in each category will receive a prestigious trophy, and the opportunity for promotion in the next issue of DECT Today the industry magazine. The Awards' winners will be presented at the next DECT World Conference in late 2023. Please visit the website for updates.

For more information and registration: DECT Awards 2023.

