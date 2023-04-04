Diamyd Medical AB: Diamyd Medical partners with JDRF to advance the DIAGNODE-3 Phase 3 trial in Type 1 Diabetes

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamyd Medical and JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, have entered into a four-year research and development collaboration including a non-dilutive $5 million award to Diamyd Medical to support its ongoing Phase 3 trial with the precision medicine antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd®. The grant will be funded under JDRF's Industry Discovery & Development Partnerships program that focuses on commercialization of therapeutics and devices for the treatment, cure, and prevention of type 1 diabetes and its complications.

"We could not have a better partner than JDRF as we are focusing on rapid advancement of our antigen-specific immunotherapy towards the market," said Ulf Hannelius, CEO of Diamyd Medical. "We expect this collaboration to significantly boost patient recruitment to this international study as well as our commercial preparations."

"JDRF is committed to supporting and advancing disease modifying therapies to delay and reverse type 1 diabetes," said Sanjoy Dutta, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at JDRF. "We are excited about Diamyd Medical's groundbreaking Phase 3 trial and its potential advancements in the preservation of insulin production for people recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes."

"JDRF has played a crucial role in many of the most novel therapeutics and devices that have been approved in the field for those with type 1 diabetes," said Mark Atkinson, Ph.D., director of the Diabetes Institute at the University of Florida and Diamyd Medical Board Member. "JDRF's commitment to this Phase 3 program is a validation of the scientific and clinical value of the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd. It also emphasizes the importance of making disease modifying therapies available to everyone affected by this disease."

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies for Type 1 Diabetes. Diamyd® is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory Phase III trial is actively recruting patients with recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes in eight European countries and is being prepared to start recruiting patients in the US this summer. Significant results have previously been shown in a large genetically predefined patient group in a large-scale meta-analysis as well as in the Company's European Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2, where the Diamyd® was administered directly into a lymph node in children and young adults with recently diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes. A biomanufacturing facility is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd®. Diamyd Medical also develops the GABA-based investigational drug Remygen® as a therapy for regeneration of endogenous insulin production and to improve hormonal response to hypoglycaemia. An investigator-initiated Remygen® trial in individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes for more than five years is ongoing at Uppsala University Hospital. Diamyd Medical is one of the major shareholders in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB as well as in the artificial intelligence company MainlyAI AB.

Diamyd Medical's B-share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Hannelius, President and CEO

Phone: +46 736 35 42 41

E-mail: ulf.hannelius@diamyd.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6746/3746833/1966370.pdf PDF version

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diamyd-medical-partners-with-jdrf-to-advance-the-diagnode-3-phase-3-trial-in-type-1-diabetes-301789592.html