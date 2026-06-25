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WKN: A1T90L | ISIN: SE0005162880 | Ticker-Symbol: DMN
Frankfurt
25.06.26 | 08:10
0,071 Euro
-7,69 % -0,006
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0850,09609:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diamyd Medical AB (publ): Mathias Skalmstad new CFO at Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical is pleased to announce that Mathias Skalmstad will take up the position of Chief Financial Officer at Diamyd Medical as early as July 1st, 2026.

"With my extensive experience from both listed companies and life sciences, I look forward to contributing to maximizing shareholder value for Diamyd moving forward," says Mathias Skalmstad.

Anders Essen-Möller, CEO of the Company, comments: "It is very satisfying that we have managed to recruit such a competent and experienced CFO as Mathias to Diamyd Medical on such short notice. I very much look forward to working with him."

About Diamyd Medical
Diamyd Medical is a Swedish biotechnology company focused on precision medicine approaches for type 1 diabetes and biological manufacturing. The Company has established a facility for manufacturing of biological products in Umeå, Sweden. Diamyd Medical's B share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Essen-Möller, CEO
Phone: +46 705 51 06 79
E-mail: anders.essen-moller@diamyd.com

Diamyd Medical AB (publ)
Box 7349, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: +46 8 661 00 26
E-mail: info@diamyd.com Org. nr: 556242-3797 Website: https://www.diamyd.com

The information was provided by the contact person above, for publication on 08:30 CET, June 25, 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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