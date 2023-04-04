Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Steep Hill Inc. (CSE: STPH) ("Steep Hill" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of March 1, 2023, where it was announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary ("Steep Hill US") and Green Analytics MD, LLC, Green Analytics Massachusetts LLC, Green Analytics East LLC, Green Analytics North LLC, Green Analytics Virginia, LLC, Green Analytics West Virginia, LLC, and Green Analytics New York, LLC (collectively, the "Green Analytics Parties") entered into settlement and release agreements, pursuant to which the various license agreements between Steep Hill US and the Green Analytics Parties were terminated, management has negotiated similar settlement and release agreements with the other licensees. As a result, Steep Hill US has ceased current operations in the US.

Moreover, management negotiated settlement and release agreements with the other licensees towards ensuring Steep Hill US concluded its contractual obligations with these parties. Steep Hill US also laid off the remainder of the US-based employees and consultants.

As a consequence, the Company and Steep Hill US has no operations or staff in the US. Management is continuing efforts to monetize any and all assets such as licensed trademark, which will enable Steep Hill US to meet its obligations.

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is in the process of restructuring its business and is exploring strategic alternatives.

