Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of various regional exploration targets at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone, the third (and final) set of results is reported here. In 2022, The Company completed an extensive diamond drilling campaign of regional exploration targets. Targets were identified primarily through the interpretation of the company's 2021 Airborne Radiometric (U, Th, K) survey in conjunction with its 2021 and 2022 prospecting results. Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from the regional drilling program. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 regional diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

The Magnet Ridge West Target (Figures 1 and 2), first identified and drilled in 2022, returned multiple intervals of a REE (monazite-bearing) mineralization over significant drill widths, including:

15.78m @ 0.201 wt.% TREO from hole 22-MRW-005

from hole 22-MRW-005 6.29m @ 0.253 wt.% TREO from hole 22-MRW-006

from hole 22-MRW-006 10.12m @ 0.145 wt.% TREO from hole 22-MRW-009

from hole 22-MRW-009 Follow-up drilling is warranted

The West Limb area (Figures 1 and 3), where Appia recently reported a discovery of massive monazite at surface, returned 2.07m @ 0.447 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WEL-004. And from the large Western Anomaly area (Figures 1 and 4), DDH 22-WES-003 returned 8.31m @ 0.123 wt.% TREO.

"Combined with the recently released results from the WRCB's high-grade Wilson Zone (See March 2nd, 2023 News Release) and the extension of the Magnet Ridge Zone's thick sequences of REES near surface over significant strike length and drilled widths exceeding 28 metres (See March 20th, 2023 News Release), Appia's 2022 work season produced excellent results and further established Alces Lake as the Company's priority project," stated Stephen Burega, President."

He continued, "Follow-up geophysical and geochemical surveys are planned along and across the highest-priority areas of Alces Lake's major structural corridor that extends south-southeast from the main mineralized zones at WRCB to Magnet Ridge and continues for another 20 to 25 km. A highly focussed drilling campaign will test numerous targets to further delineating the continuity of mineralization controlled by this important structural corridor."

Vice President, Exploration Irvine Annesley says, "The scale and extent of regional REE anomalies on the Alces Lake project provides us with numerous targets to test (drill) outside of the WRCB and Magnet Ridge areas. This clearly shows us that the Alces Lake area has a lot more mineralization to discover/uncover from surface to depth. Volume and tonnage is the intended result".

Summary Table of Highlighted Drillhole Composites

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Wt.% TREO Drilled length (m) ZONE 22-DAN-001 126.00 127.00 0.226 1.00 Danny 22-DAN-002 65.95 68.62 0.136 2.67 Danny 22-DAN-002 11.00 12.53 0.138 1.53 Danny 22-DAN-002 32.16 33.83 0.108 1.67 Danny 22-MRW-001 66.81 67.88 0.126 1.07 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-003 38.76 40.70 0.204 1.94 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-004 67.02 68.18 0.118 1.16 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-005 157.07 172.85 0.201 15.78 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-005 183.60 191.93 0.102 8.33 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-006 168.50 174.79 0.253 6.29 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-006 150.81 155.16 0.114 4.35 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-006 162.00 164.22 0.107 2.22 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-007 167.43 170.13 0.109 2.70 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-008 82.97 84.54 0.188 1.57 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-008 63.79 65.00 0.12 1.21 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-009 176.58 186.70 0.145 10.12 Magnet Ridge West 22-MRW-010 159.71 161.96 0.12 2.25 Magnet Ridge West 22-STR-002 39.72 42.65 0.141 2.93 Strocen 22-WEL-004 6.72 8.79 0.447 2.07 West Limb 22-WES-001 189.69 192.47 0.146 2.78 Western Anomaly 22-WES-002 85.12 86.40 0.119 1.28 Western Anomaly 22-WES-003 12.61 20.92 0.123 8.31 Western Anomaly 22-WES-003 24.95 26.25 0.12 1.30 Western Anomaly





Table 1. Highlighted assay composites from Alces Lake regional exploration targets. wt.% TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] [Er2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm + [Y2O3 ppm] ) / 10000

Table 2 - Drill hole collar details for 2022 Regional drilling, including those of reported intercepts.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img.jpg

Table 3 - Assay Results for 2022 Regional Diamond Drill Holes - see link at beginning of news release.









Figure 1. Map of primary REE (monazite-bearing) exploration targets on Appia's Alces Lake property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img1.jpg





Figure 2. Map of 2022 diamond drillholes at Appia's Magnet Ridge West exploration target, west-southwest of Magnet Ridge.

Figure 3. Map of 2022 diamond drillholes at Appia's West Limb exploration target.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img2.jpg





Figure 3. Map of 2022 diamond drillholes at Appia's West Limb exploration target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img3.jpg





Figure 4. Map of 2022 diamond drill holes at Appia's Western Anomaly exploration target.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img4.jpg

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada (currently under construction by the Saskatchewan Research Council and scheduled to become fully operational in early 2024). The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

All lithogeochemical assay results of core samples were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 153.8 million shares fully diluted.

