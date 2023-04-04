Recognized Sales and Go-to-Market Specialist Joins Drawbridge Leadership Team

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it has appointed Chris Aronis as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Aronis will lead the Drawbridge sales, account management and business development teams to accelerate the company's global growth, enhance client service and evolve its go-to-market strategy.

"As the global threat landscape continues to evolve, Drawbridge is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the significant market demand for software and services that give businesses the highest level of confidence in their cybersecurity programs," said William Haney, Drawbridge CEO. "We continue to invest in premier industry talent, and Chris' track record of leading rapid growth commercial teams will be instrumental as we continue our global expansion and make our clients more confident and credible in protecting their investors and making their firms resilient."

Aronis brings nearly two decades of fintech sales and marketing leadership experience to Drawbridge, including COO and General Manager roles spanning risk and compliance, trading and portfolio management, lending and data aggregation. He most recently served as CRO Digital Banking for Bottomline Technologies in advance of the company's sale to Thoma Bravo. Prior to that, he was CRO at VC-backed Numerated where he built the commercial function for a small business lending solution that became the backbone for nearly 10% of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), landing the company at #32 on the 2021 Inc. 5000. Throughout his career, Aronis has held senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as Charles River, Fiserv, Quovo, Plaid and Sungard.

"Drawbridge's rapid growth and customer satisfaction is a testament to its extraordinary vision and ability to deliver an unmatched cybersecurity platform and customer experience," said Aronis. "I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time in its growth journey and look forward to extending our leadership position in client service, technology innovation and cybersecurity excellence."

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge simplifies the complex world of cyber security and transforms it from a growing worry to a source of ongoing business credibility. Its proprietary platform helps firms manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge's platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and a 1,000+ strong customer base, Drawbridge's continuously optimized cybersecurity program assures firms' credibility and boosts confidence before regulators, investors and boards. For more information, visit drawbridgeco.com

