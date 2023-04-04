Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser publishes annual report for 2022

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser's annual report 2022 has today been published on the company's website.

The report is available on: https://investors.devyser.com/en/reports-presentations

The financial year covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, on April 4, 2023 at 15:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Alpsten, CEO
E-mail: fredrik.alpsten@devyser.com
Tel: +46 706 673 106

Sabina Berlin, CFO
E-mail: sabina.berlin@devyser.com
Tel: +46 739 519 502

About Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ)

Devyser develops, manufactures and sells diagnostic solutions and analysis services to clinical laboratories in more than 50 countries. Our products are used for complex genetic testing in the hereditary disease, oncology and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's products, and unique, patented solution requiring only one test tube, simplify genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid results. Our goal is for every patient to receive a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time.

Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company has eight in-house sales offices in Europe and the US, and a CLIA laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia.

Devyser's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

For more information, visit www.devyser.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/devyser-publishes-annual-report-for-2022-301789675.html

