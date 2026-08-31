Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser appoints Torben Thölix as the new Chief Commercial Officer

Devyser today announces the appointment of Torben Thölix as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Torben will lead Devyser's global commercial organization and join the executive management team, reporting to CEO, Jan Wahlström. Torben will begin transitioning into the role during September and assume the position full-time on October 1.

Torben brings more than 20 years of international commercial leadership experience in life sciences and healthcare. He joins Devyser from Mercodia AB, where, as CCO, he contributed to the two strongest years in the company's 35-year history, including its recognition as a DI Gasell company in 2025. Previously, he served as CCO at BICO and Global Sales Director at Biolin Scientific. Earlier in his career, Torben held senior commercial leadership positions at companies including Tobii and Circassia Pharmaceuticals, with responsibilities spanning the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.



"We continue to grow across both our direct sales and distributor markets, making strong commercial execution increasingly important. Torben has a proven ability to scale commercial organizations and deliver sustainable growth in complex international life science markets. His experience and leadership will be highly valuable as we strengthen our global commercial capabilities and expand our market presence," says Jan Wahlström, CEO, Devyser.



"Devyser has built a strong commercial momentum, supported by a growing product portfolio and strategic partnerships with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina. I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation, accelerate sustainable global growth and further strengthen Devyser's commercial position. The US represents a particularly significant opportunity, and I am excited to contribute to the company's continued international expansion," says Torben Thölix.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

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Torben Thölix