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WKN: A3C811 | ISIN: SE0016588867 | Ticker-Symbol: OL0
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 09:55
5,250 Euro
-1,50 % -0,080
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEVYSER DIAGNOSTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEVYSER DIAGNOSTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3205,38010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 10:00 Uhr
166 Leser
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Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser appoints Torben Thölix as the new Chief Commercial Officer

Devyser today announces the appointment of Torben Thölix as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Torben will lead Devyser's global commercial organization and join the executive management team, reporting to CEO, Jan Wahlström. Torben will begin transitioning into the role during September and assume the position full-time on October 1.

Torben brings more than 20 years of international commercial leadership experience in life sciences and healthcare. He joins Devyser from Mercodia AB, where, as CCO, he contributed to the two strongest years in the company's 35-year history, including its recognition as a DI Gasell company in 2025. Previously, he served as CCO at BICO and Global Sales Director at Biolin Scientific. Earlier in his career, Torben held senior commercial leadership positions at companies including Tobii and Circassia Pharmaceuticals, with responsibilities spanning the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

"We continue to grow across both our direct sales and distributor markets, making strong commercial execution increasingly important. Torben has a proven ability to scale commercial organizations and deliver sustainable growth in complex international life science markets. His experience and leadership will be highly valuable as we strengthen our global commercial capabilities and expand our market presence," says Jan Wahlström, CEO, Devyser.

"Devyser has built a strong commercial momentum, supported by a growing product portfolio and strategic partnerships with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina. I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation, accelerate sustainable global growth and further strengthen Devyser's commercial position. The US represents a particularly significant opportunity, and I am excited to contribute to the company's continued international expansion," says Torben Thölix.

For more information, please contact:
Jan Wahlström, CEO
Email: ir@devyser.com
Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser
Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

Image Attachments
Torben Thölix

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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