Travis Kelce Announces Kelce Jam: Super Bowl Champion's Music Festival Taking Place During Draft Weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO./ ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / On the heels of his Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, Travis Kelce is bringing more than the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City this year. Today, the 2X Super Bowl Champ announces his first-ever personal music festival, Kelce Jam, one of Kansas City's biggest entertainment events ever.

The inaugural event will unofficially kick off an epic weekend of football in Kansas City as hundreds of thousands of fans descend upon the city for the Draft. Featuring entertainment curated by Travis, musical performers include Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Tech N9ne and others, the event will also include the best KC restaurants (Joe's and Q39), custom cocktails, interactive brand activations, and so much more. An overarching homage to Travis, Kelce Jam is the perfect way for the city of KC to continue celebrating its Super Bowl victory. Taking place at Azura Amphitheater on Friday, April 28, beginning at 6 p.m., this all-ages event will welcome 15,000 fans with General Admission Tickets starting at $49.99 and TickPick VIP passes starting at $224.99. Fans can register online at KelceJam.com now ahead of Friday's ticket pre-sale. All tickets will sell out, so be sure to register now to secure a ticket for the lowest price ahead of the pre-sale on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. CT.

"The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet ... KC, just wait to see what I have in store for you all with my inaugural Kelce Jam - Draft Weekend's biggest event ever featuring my homies Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne, some of KC's best eats, awesome brand activations, and unmatched championship energy. Get ready to fight for your right to party!" said Travis Kelce.

Coming off of his second Super Bowl Championship, Travis Kelce has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats on and off the field. Continuing to score touchdowns in the offseason, the future hall of famer recently hosted Saturday Night Live, created the country's #1 overall podcast "New Heights" with brother Jason, and launched his own clothing brand. Now, he's poised to start his own music festival. A recipe for success, Kelce Jam will infuse the KC spirit throughout the event while incorporating specialty curated activations, food and beverage, talent, and more.

Poised to be one of the biggest musical events of the year, Kelce Jam will welcome a slate of renowned performing artists, headlined by Machine Gun Kelly who last visited KC in July 2022, performing to a sold-out crowd of nearly 20,000 at the T-Mobile Center. The 2023 GRAMMY-nominated artist also sold 20 million albums globally and continues to sell out stadiums on his current worldwide tour. Rising to fame after being the first rapper to win the talent show at the legendary Apollo Theater, the cross-over pop-punk star has had two #1 albums, including this year's release "Mainstream Sellout." GRAMMY-nominated artist Rick Ross will hit the stage to perform hits such as "Idols Become Rivals" and "Hustlin'" while Loud Luxury, the critically acclaimed DJ duo, will bring a dose of electronic dance music to the Kelce Jam main stage. Travis will also welcome hip-hop hometown favorite and Kansas City legend Tech N9ne.

Kelce Jam is offering unique VIP experiences including TickPick VIP passes starting at $224.99, which grants access to a VIP viewing zone and the TickPick VIP Lounge featuring complimentary gourmet bites, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, and a dedicated cash bar. In Kansas City, BBQ is a way of life, and one of Kansas City's most notable restaurants, Q39, will offer complimentary BBQ to TickPick VIP ticket holders.

In addition, all fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the world-famous Joe's BBQ, which will be offered for sale within the event. Offering a special "Kelce Combo," Joe's will blend the best of Cleveland and KC, featuring a rib and sausage combo with a Cleveland mustard-inspired BBQ sauce. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que was included in Anthony Bourdain's 2011 list of "13 Places to Eat Before You Die," published in Men's Health, and features BBQ staples including brisket, pulled pork, and ribs.

Medium Rare, which has partnered with Travis to produce Kelce Jam, has created some of the most successful and iconic celebrity-driven events timed to the biggest moments in sports including Shaq's Fun House with Shaquille O'Neal, Gronk Beach with Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated The Party, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate with Guy Fieri, and the list goes on. Having produced the four most notable events during Big Game Weekend Phoenix 2023, Medium Rare welcomed more than 25,000 fans and celebrity attendees including Alex Rodriguez, Tiffany Haddish, Tevor Lawrence, Christian Mccaffrey, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, G-Eazy, Michael Phelps, David Spade, Dave Portnoy, and many more.

Kelce Jam is about to get its wings with Wingstop. As the official wing of the event, Wingstop will be bringing its hand sauced-and-tossed chicken wings and a whole lot of flavor for FREE to Kelce Jam fans. Whether you prefer sweet or spicy, Wingstop's iconic flavor has you covered. In a special moment during the event, Wingstop will invite two lucky fans up to the stage to take part in Travis Kelce's Chicken Wing Challenge moderated by Travis Kelce. How many flavorful chicken wings can you eat?

TickPick, the original no-fee ticket site that guarantees the best prices on tickets to live events and the official secondary ticket marketplace of Kelce Jam, is excited to partner with the event for its inaugural year. Thanks to TickPick, fans will have the ability to purchase VIP tickets powered by TickPick that grant access to the best views of the event, Travis's VIP Clubhouse powered by TickPick, and so much more, as well as purchase secondary marketplace tickets exclusively on TickPick.com.

As the official performance energy drink of Kelce Jam, Accelerator Active Energy will be keeping fans energized all night long. Accelerator, which has zero sugar, and proprietary ingredients which support active lifestyles by accelerating metabolism and enhancing focus without the crash. So, football fans, make Accelerator Active Energy your #1 pick this Draft weekend.

As the Official Cup of Kelce Jam, the Ball Aluminum Cup® will provide 100% recyclable aluminum cups to all guests across all GA and VIP bars. Made in the USA, the cup provides a premium, cool-to-the-touch experience for fans while enjoying the show. It is a great alternative to single-use plastic cups. Join the sustainability party at Kelce Jam.

