Dienstag, 04.04.2023
WKN: A2QP0Q ISIN: SE0015382072 
Frankfurt
04.04.23
08:08 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,001
-2,30 %
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (205/23)

With effect from April 05, 2023, the unit rights in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 19, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   LPGO UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019914110              
Order book ID:  289690                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 05, 2023, the paid subscription units in Lipigon
Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until firhter notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   LPGO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019914128              
Order book ID:  289691                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
