Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (205/23)

With effect from April 05, 2023, the unit rights in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 19, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: LPGO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019914110 Order book ID: 289690 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 05, 2023, the paid subscription units in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until firhter notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: LPGO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019914128 Order book ID: 289691 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com