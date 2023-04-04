Hughes & Coleman: U.S. Traffic Deaths Have Highest 3-Year Total and Remain Unacceptably High

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Represents Injured Victims to Ensure They Receive the Compensation Deserved When Injured in a Car Wreck or Big Truck Wreck

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / The United States continues to experience high rates of traffic deaths. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle traffic fatalities for the combined years of 2019, 2020 and 2021 represent the highest 3-year total in U.S history with a combined 118,094 traffic fatalities on U.S. roadways. In 2021, an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. Preliminary estimates from the NHSTA show that final 2022 traffic fatalities will likely be on par with 2021 traffic fatalities, which would make 2021 and 2022 the highest 2-year total in U.S. history for traffic fatalities. Additionally, fatalities among cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists, and crashes involving large trucks in 2022 increased compared to the first half of 2021. In 2020, there were 1.34 fatalities for every 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT), and in 2021 this rate was 1.33.

U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Traffic Safety Facts - DOT HS 813 406

Crash fatalities increased 6.8% in 2020 despite a historic drop in driving, and then continued to jump another 10.5% in 2021. This significant increase in traffic fatalities is due in part to a spike in unsafe motorist behaviors that included speeding, impaired and distracted driving, and lack of seat belt use according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. This is coupled with a continued rise in bicyclist and pedestrian deaths.

Injured victims in traffic accidents caused by the negligence of others are fully entitled to complete compensation under the law. This includes the recovery of monetary compensation for lost wages, medical expenses, future medical expenses, lost future earnings, property loss, pain and suffering during the accident, emotional distress during and after the accident and loss of enjoyment of life.

While car accident and big truck accident deaths and injuries, as well as wrongful deaths, occur under different circumstances, each comes with a different timeline and steps needed to secure fair compensation. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers fights for its Nashville clients and their loved ones, no matter how long it takes, to ensure they receive the compensation and damages they deserve after being injured in an accident. A Hughes & Coleman personal injury attorney can help victims understand what to expect and what steps need to be taken in pursuing full compensation after a car wreck.

Hughes & Coleman Personal Injury Lawyers are dedicated to representing clients who have been injured due to another person's or entity's carelessness or recklessness. Hughes & Coleman has success in cases that others don't because they are willing to put in the time, energy, and effort required to see each individual case through the legal system.

Watch The Three Most Important Things to Do Immediately After a Car Accident in Nashville to learn more about what to do after a car accident. Drivers can keep themselves and others safe while on the roadways by buckling up for every trip, no matter how short, driving without distractions like a cell phone, and never driving impaired. In some cases, if clients are counting on the income of a loved one, the loss can hit them emotionally and financially. The team Hughes & Coleman understands what clients are experiencing after being injured during a car accident.

To learn more about the capabilities of the Hughes & Coleman Nashville team, see the Car Accidents services page. For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team today.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, birth injuries, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher, Brand Development Director

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746793/US-Traffic-Deaths-Have-Highest-3-Year-Total-and-Remain-Unacceptably-High