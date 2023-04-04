Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies and TomTom Digital Cockpit Partner to Keep Drivers Better Protected and Our Roads Safer

New partnership will help OEMs worldwide be one step closer to providing contextual insurance capabilities for embedded insurance products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. , an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, and TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced a partnership to implement the premium version of the Driver app into the TomTom Digital Cockpit for OEM car makers.

Through partnering with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the Driver app transforms a vehicle's onboard cameras into an advanced dashcam and telematics system with options for forward collision alerts, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, cloud-based video storage via the Driver Cloud, coaching and scoring capabilities, gas rewards and roadside assistance for U.S. customers.

"This partnership with TomTom represents Driver Technologies' expansion into the OEM market," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and Co-Founder of Driver Technologies. "TomTom is the perfect partner as it integrates various innovative apps within its Digital Cockpit platform that will help bring the automotive industry one step closer to providing video and telematics data for personal use, coaching, fleets and insurance companies worldwide."

Around the world, video and telematics are used frequently in the fleet management and commercial sector, but now Driver Technologies and TomTom are providing a new option for OEMs to provide passenger car drivers with video and telematics via in-car connectivity and subscription services.

"Road safety has always been a priority for TomTom as we explore new apps to include in the Digital Cockpit system," said Paul Hesen, Vice President of Product Management at TomTom. "We are proud to partner with Driver Technologies, which is bringing its no. 1 rated mobile dash cam and safety feature app to OEMs to help protect more drivers on the road."

For more information about Driver Technologies' and TomTom Digital Cockpit's partnership, please visit www.tomtom.com/products/tomtom-digital-cockpit/partners/driver-technologies .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the DriverCloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com/ .

About TomTom

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities. We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility. Headquartered in Amsterdam with 4,000 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years. www.tomtom.com

