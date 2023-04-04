Olo Partners With DeliverThat Allowing Customers to Take Catering to New Heights

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Olo, a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, has partnered with DeliverThat, an industry leader in catering delivery; allowing customers to take their direct catering business to the next level.





DeliverThat joined Olo's Dispatch network as a delivery service provider (DSP). Dispatch is Olo's direct delivery solution that automatically connects direct orders from a restaurant's mobile app or website with third-party DSPs for last-mile delivery. This partnership provides an elevated, catering-specific delivery experience designed to boost loyalty and revenue for the two companies' joint customers.

"One of the key advantages of collaborating with Olo was to create a comprehensive, turnkey solution for both our current and future shared clientele. Olo's meticulous certification process attests to their unwavering commitment to restaurants that leverage their complete range of products and services. Our partnership represents an ideal and mutually beneficial match for any brand looking to capitalize on catering. We couldn't be more excited to further develop this partnership," stated Darien Terrell, Chief Executive Officer for DeliverThat.

DeliverThat is primarily fulfilling catering delivery orders for Olo brands via the brand's mobile app and website and is providing coverage in all 50 states. They received their full certification to integrate with Olo's Dispatch network on January 12, 2023 and successfully delivered their first Olo order on January 31, 2023. Since then, both Olo and DeliverThat have seen topnotch executions with zero incidents.

"We've been eager to partner with DeliverThat for some time now. The integration with Olo was crucial to our decision to align with = them. This game-changing integration has enabled us to offer our customers a top-notch last mile experience when ordering our Fresh Mex catering," stated Allen Beck, Director of Off-Premise and Catering at Costa Vida.

"And the timing couldn't be better, as it's just in time for Cinco de Mayo," added Beck.

"We're delighted to add DeliverThat to our growing network of delivery service providers providing our customers last-mile delivery for catering orders placed on their direct channels," said Shalin Sheth, SVP and GM of Direct Ordering at Olo. "Catering orders require more involvement than an average order, and DeliverThat's white glove service provides our customers a differentiated DSP, giving them the peace of mind that these big orders are executed with care."

About Olo

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

About DeliverThat

DeliverThat is the industry leading catering delivery and setup company that has been revolutionizing catering delivery since 2013. With over $200 million dollars of catering delivery under its belt and a network of over 15,000 active drivers, DeliverThat is operational in all major cities in all 50 states of the US. DeliverThat's extensive network includes over 500 brands that rely on their exceptional service for their catering needs. As the industry leader in catering delivery and setup, DeliverThat sets the standard for excellence with a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. A niche business model, DeliverThat offers a flat-rate delivery service, an around the clock team of live customer service agents based at its headquarters in Canton, Ohio. In addition to Olo, DeliverThat fully integrates with ezCater, Bringg, and many more.

For more information about DeliverThat, please visit deliverthat.com. Connect with DeliverThat on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

