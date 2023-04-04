Acre: Sustainability Census Survey Launches To Gather Insights on Global Sustainability Employment Landscape

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Acre:

Today marks the launch of the Sustainability Census, a new survey with the aim of creating the largest and most global report ever completed on the global sustainability employment landscape.

The survey, created by the founders of the CR Salary Survey which released biannual reports from 2007 - 2020, aims to paint a holistic and global picture of the sustainability profession within business and finance and targets to gather data and insights from more than 3,000 sustainability professionals across Asia, Europe, North America, and the UK. It will focus on topics including the demographic makeup of the sustainability profession, global hiring trends, compensation and working patterns, job functions, current challenges, and equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).

While sustainability professionals are working to drive immediate action around sustainable change, one challenge they face is the lack of a global snapshot of where the true problems within the sustainability profession lie, along with the resource, funding, and talent needed to solve them.

The survey was therefore developed by key partner Acre, the specialist sustainability recruitment and executive search firm, to generate the most comprehensive data ever collected on the global sustainability employment landscape so that professionals can make sense of what really matters, highlight opportunities for creating an even greater impact, and move away from making assumptions about the profession to making data-informed inferences.

"Since its inception, Acre has spent the past two decades supporting the growing ecosystem of sustainability professionals as we navigate the transition towards net zero together. We continue to be committed to this goal and in order to continue doing that, we understand the need to bridge the knowledge gap around global hiring trends, growth within sectors, EDI trends and more. As the founding partner of the Sustainability Census, and the co-owner of the CR Salary Survey which ran from 2007 - 2020, we believe that the survey will be able to provide a valuable platform for sustainability professionals to understand the true state of the profession at this historical time of change." said Acre's Founder, Andrew Cartland.

Data gathered from the survey will be incorporated into global reports that will be produced in chapters with localised insights for Asia, Europe, North America, and the UK. The data collection phase of the Sustainability Census will take place over a one-month period following the launch, and the first regional chapter report release is estimated to be released in Summer 2023.

"While the sustainability employment landscape is changing every day, we know that change cannot happen in isolation. This is why we are making a call for the community to come together and take part in this survey to drive the highest response rate possible globally. This ensures we have the most meaning dataset available, so that we are able to provide both individuals and businesses with a blueprint for better, more informed decision-making as we work towards a low carbon economy together," further commented Andrew Cartland.

The Sustainability Census will gather data driven by a team effort from the global sustainability network and community, driven by partners including Eco-Business, Diversity in Sustainability, ICRS, EcoVoice, 3BL Media, Reconsidered, Carntone, The Purpose Business and HR PSOR. Distribution partners will be key in raising awareness of the survey by sharing it with their database and posting it on their owned channels to encourage responses.

To participate in the sustainability census survey or to find out more, please visit sustainabilitycensus.com.

About Acre

Acre is the world's market-leader in search, recruitment and talent development exclusively focused on integrating sustainability and catalysing positive change across business, finance, and energy. Acre has placed thousands of professionals in over 40 countries globally since 2003. Twenty years of focus on sustainability has given us an in-depth understanding of the sectors in which we operate, enabling us to consult, challenge and advise our clients to create a more sustainable future.

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Acre

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747539/Sustainability-Census-Survey-Launches-To-Gather-Insights-on-Global-Sustainability-Employment-Landscape