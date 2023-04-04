Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Trillioner (TLC) on April 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TLC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on April 5, 2023.

TLC Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/161198_22cd70cf6478caf9_001full.jpg

Empowering a new generation of Trillionaires, Trillioner (TLC) is here to provide a one stop solution for crypto banking with its various services. Its native token TLC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 5, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Trillioner

The Trillioner crypto project aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world by offering financial services for both crypto projects and private users. This will include access to investment products as well as traditional fiat banking and financial services for blockchain businesses and individuals.

In order to achieve its vision, Trillioner provides various services to its users, one of which is called Trillioner Metaverse banking, offering several benefits to both customers and financial institutions. For customers, it provides a more convenient and accessible way to manage their finances. And since traditional financial markets remain relevant, for fast and reliable access to the securities, futures and forex markets, clients will have the opportunity to open brokerage accounts through Trillioner.

In addition to crypto banking, the team is also developing a cutting-edge payment application that enables users to make crypto payments for any goods or services, regardless of their location. Furthermore, Trillioner is launching its own revolutionary crypto debit card. This innovative card will allow users to store their cryptocurrencies and make fiat payments seamlessly and securely.

There's also Trillioner wallet which offers advanced security features to protect user's digital assets, such as two-factor authentication, biometric authentication, Buy from debit card, swap and many more.

Last but not least, as a DAO, Trillioner is governed by its members, who can propose and vote on various decisions related to the network's operations and development. The Trillioner DAO enables its members to collectively participate in decision-making. Through Trillioner, the worlds of crypto and traditional finance will converge for a brighter financial future.

About TLC Token

TLC is the native token of Trillioner crypto project that can be used for various services including crypto banking, payment, crypto debit card, and more. The project also offers its users an exciting staking option, enabling them to earn regular interest on their tokens.

Based on BEP-20, TLC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 18% is provided for private sale, 1% is provided for public sale, 10% is allocated to the team, 7% is allocated to advisors, 3% is provided for airdrop, 2% is allocated to early supporters, 35% is provided for rewards, 15% goes into the treasury, 5% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 4% is allocated for liquidity.

TLC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 5, 2023, investors who are interested in Trillioner can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about TLC Token:

Official Website: https://trillioner.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Trillionertoken

Discord: https://discord.gg/4muE5UQ9t7

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Trillionertoken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trillionertoken/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Trillionertoken

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@trillionertoken

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161198