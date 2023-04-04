Boiler service company acquisition further expands Thermogenics' service capabilities within the US North Central region

Aurora, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Thermogenics, Inc., a full asset lifecycle solution provider for commercial and industrial boilers, has acquired Plains Mechanical Services based in Sioux City, IA.

Founded in 1994 by Jeff Reinders, Plains is a full-service boiler company providing sales, service installation, and repair of boilers, pressure vessels, piping systems, and industrial combustion applications. Plains has established a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service with the support of its valued product partners, knowledgeable staff, and dedicated field service team.

"Our partnership with Plains enables Thermogenics to extend its North American service and boiler solutions reach to better serve our Food & Beverage, Healthcare, and Manufacturing customers in the US North Central region. Under John Quade's leadership, we see excellent opportunities for continued growth and enhanced customer service," said Ross Garland, CEO, Thermogenics.

"When assessing the fit between Plains and Thermogenics, we were very pleased to see strong alignment around the importance of the role our field personnel and all employees play, towards ensuring our customer service and growth objectives are met," said John Quade, President, Plains. He added, "Our partnership with Thermogenics allows us to take Plains to the next level."

"We are excited about welcoming John and his team to the Thermogenics group of companies and look forward to supporting their growth program and expanding their solution set for our customers' mission critical boilers," said Bill Baird, Vice President, North American Service.

Plains Mechanical Services will continue to operate within the industry and serve customers under the Plains Mechanical Services brand.

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics, founded in 1975, is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America. Through its service operations in the United States and Canada, the company provides service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers. Thermogenics' boiler solutions are primarily used within industrial, commercial, and institutional applications serving a variety of end markets including healthcare and hospitals, food and beverage, corrugation, and pharmaceutical.

Thermogenics provides best-in-class parts and 24/7 service support delivered via factory-trained technicians. Equipped with its own fleet, and through its partnerships with industry-leading rental boiler companies, Thermogenics offers rental boilers to serve temporary and emergency needs. With its comprehensive product and service offering, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for all its customers' most complex steam and heating requirements. The company operates from its head office in Aurora, ON, and maintains sales and service operations in Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Cincinnati, OH, Ottawa, ON, and Aurora ON.

For further information contact: Bill Baird, Vice President, North America, Thermogenics, Inc., BBaird@thermogenicsboilers.com, 905-727-1901.

Plains Mechanical Services, www.plainsboiler.com

Thermogenics, www.thermogenicsboilers.com





