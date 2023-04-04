Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A110ZR ISIN: CA37953Y1043 Ticker-Symbol: GHG 
Stuttgart
04.04.23
08:01 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0110,01207:00
0,0040,00715:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLON FORMULARIES PLC
APOLLON FORMULARIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLON FORMULARIES PLC0,0020,00 %
GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC0,0020,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.