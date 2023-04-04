Volume commitment of 20,000 tons of clinker-free cement

Volume of cement delivered until 2027

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the signature of a contract for the supply of its carbon-free cements including a volume commitment of approximately 20,000 tons spread out until 2027, with the OGIC Group, a major French player in property development.

For more than 50 years, the OGIC Group has been innovating to support the development in the construction sector and to drive change in the housing, urban development, commercial property and rehabilitation sectors on the national territory.

In line with its CSR commitment, this partnership for the supply of Hoffmann Green Cement clinker-free will enable OGIC to strengthen its environmental ambitions and to take a further step towards its commitment of reducing its CO2 emissions by 24% by 2025.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "This contract with a significant volume commitment consolidates our order book and confirms the prominence of our cements to support property developers in their CSR approach. As a major developer with strong values and ambitions, we are delighted to be able to help OGIC achieve its CO2 reduction objectives by supplying our clinker-free cements for its future building projects."

Nicolas Cadoux, National Technical Director of the OGIC Group, specifies: "At OGIC, we have been committed to minimising our environmental footprint for over a decade. This partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement, major contributor committed to reducing carbon emissions will allow us to broaden the scope of virtuous construction methods, an element that we have been emphasizing in all our projects for several years. This will help us meet our commitments to reach the 2025 regulatory carbon emissions reductions threholds this year."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT THE OGIC GROUP

As a major player in property development, we have been innovating for over 50 years to support the changes in our society and to develop change the housing, commercial property, urban development and serviced residences sectors, both new and refurbished. Our commitment to sustainable development, through our purpose and our CSR approach, testifies to our mission: to invent, generate and transmit sustainable and agile living spaces, attentive to the living and embrace the daily lives of today's and tomorrow's inhabitants.

For further information, please go to: www.groupe-ogic.fr

