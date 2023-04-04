Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

The first weekend of April marked the start of British school holidays. Large numbers of customers chose to use Le Shuttle to get to their holiday spot quickly and safely.

Almost 30,500 cars1 were carried between Friday 31 March and Sunday 02 April via our passenger shuttles. Le Shuttle saw a peak of traffic on Friday 31 March with 7,800 passenger vehicles2 travelling from Folkestone to Coquelles, a record level since 2018. The number of vehicles using Le Shuttle over this first departure weekend demonstrates the leadership of Eurotunnel's shuttle services, the preferred means of transport for 6 out of 10 crossing the Channel.

The full commitment of Eurotunnel staff made the weekend a real success as Eurotunnel offered a smooth journey with additional services such as live music in the Folkestone terminal to almost 100,000 customers.

Deborah Merrens, Eurotunnel Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "I am delighted at the excellent quality of service our customers have experienced as they left for their Easter holidays with Le Shuttle. This first peak weekend of the year has once again shown the importance of the Tunnel for those wanting a fast, easy and low carbon route across the Channel".

_____________________

1 30,489 exactly

2 Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, motor homes and coaches

