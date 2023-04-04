Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:SIGHT), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announces that its management team will host a live webcast on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to provide update on LUMEVOQ manufacturing issues encountered in March, following investigations findings at the Company's manufacturing partner in the United-States. GenSight confirms the start of the validation campaign in May 2023, with results expected in Q3 2023, as previously announced.

The webcast will be held in English, and a simultaneous French translation will also be available.

Wednesday April 5, 2023

8:00 EST 2:00 pm CEST

Live webcast in English, with a simultaneous French translation also available: GenSight Biologics Manufacturing Update Webcast (royalcast.com)

The webcast will be available in replay using the same link above.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage; a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

