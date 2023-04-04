Linkfire initiates annual guidance for 2023

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire issues its second annual guidance in accordance with requirements on the disclosure of annual financial guidance in the Danish Financial Statements Act.

"To reach EBITDA breakeven based on the projected cost base for 2023, Linkfire's revenue needs to grow by 22%, while the compounded annual growth rate between 2018-2022 was 40%."

Revenue guidance

In 2023, Linkfire expects continued revenue growth and guides revenue within the range between DKK 60-70 million for the full financial year. This corresponds to a yearly growth of 14-33%.

In order to achieve our guidance, performance on the following key drivers is required:

Continued strong RPM performance

Sustained traffic levels on a year-on-year basis

Continued inflow of new platform users, free and paid

Continued ability to retain and expand existing subscription contracts

Continued product innovation and development

Linkfire maintains our mid-term financial target of 20-40% organic revenue growth.

EBITDA guidance

Linkfire expects to achieve EBITDA breakeven for the year and guides EBITDA within the range between negative (DKK 5 million) to positive DKK 5 million for the full financial year. Linkfire is committed to reaching breakeven, while the guidance on both sides of neutral EBITDA takes into account the inherited uncertainty of balancing around the breakeven point.

Continued investments into innovation and development of our offering are expected throughout the year and are the basis for expecting continued growth in the coming years. Possible deviations from the guided ranges depend on investments into new strategic opportunities supporting our announced growth and long-term growth and profitability strategy.

Strategy execution

During 2022, the company has taken several initiatives to eliminate risk in the breakeven plan. We have narrowed our operating focus to short-term return initiatives and the least capital intensive deployment of cash. In 2023, Linkfire expects to utilize the lighter operating setup to perform EBITDA breakeven for the year.

To reach EBITDA breakeven based on the projected cost base for 2023, Linkfire's revenue needs to grow by 22%, while the compounded annual growth rate between 2018-2022 was 40%. We expect recurring subscription revenue to deliver growth in line with previous years, while we expect commission revenue to continue delivering the majority of growth. By focusing on the utilization of our core profit driver, the Marketing Platform, and the part of the Discovery Network deriving directly from it, we are well positioned to deliver on our guidance.

Statements about the future expressed in this announcement reflect Linkfire's current expectations for future events and financial results. The nature of these statements is affected by risk and uncertainties. Therefore, the company's actual results may differ from the expectations expressed in the management commentary.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2022, Linkfire enabled 2.1 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 52.6M, an annual growth of 56 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-04-04 17:35 CEST.

