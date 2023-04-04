Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions Unveils Its Gateway Park Model RV With Inaugural Sponsorship at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / eko Solutions ("eko") , a division of Land Betterment and a Fishers Indiana-based company specializing in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly dwellings unveiled its newest repurposed shipping container, the Gateway Park Model RV, at the recent Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on March 11, 2023. At the same event, eko's sponsored professional motocross racer, Josh Cartwright, stayed on location in a Gateway Park Model while competing.

"Having our Gateway Park Model RV, which is built from repurposed shipping containers, on location at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is a new endeavor for us, and we could not be more pleased with the positive response. In fact, our sponsored professional motocross racer, Josh Cartwright stayed in the Gateway Park Model which was parked right in the paddock on the event grounds. Josh was able to sleep and live right at the track making his weekend of competing a whole lot simpler. He was very pleased with the quality and comfort of the unit. This was a great example of the convenience and functionality of the Gateway Park Model, in addition to its durability and affordability. We can see this being a perfect solution for all kinds of athletes, fans and travel and outdoor enthusiasts," said Peter Rodriguez, eko Solutions' President.

eko's Gateway Park Model units can be installed in a vast amount of property types such as existing residential properties, RV and mobile home parks, campsites and even events requiring temporary on-site housing for athletes and their support crews. These units are easily deployed through quick and simple utility connections. The Gateway Park Model RV measures 160 square feet and includes 1 bedroom and 1 full bath.

eko Solutions already offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, eko farms, hunting retreats and modular homes. eko Solutions even dispatched its models to Western Kentucky in December 2021 to provide housing for displaced families impacted by the deadly tornado outbreak.

Now, the Gateway Park Model RV adds even more variety and function to the Company's already compelling offering.

To learn more about eko Solutions' commercial and residential offerings, please click on "Buy eko!"

eko Solutions will continue to sponsor a professional motor cross athlete at the upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 16 Championship in Denver, Colorado on May 6th at 6:30 MT. At this event, eko Solutions is sponsoring professional motocross racer, Alex Ray from Jackson, Tennessee. The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the world's most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. Elite riders race handlebar-to-handlebar over 17 rounds on custom-designed tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country. Storylines abound for the 2023 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature some of the most talented athletes the sport has ever seen. To learn more about the upcoming Denver, CO event visit Empower Field at Mile High.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, container-based structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis, recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

Source: Land Betterment Corporation

Josh Cartwright

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Land Betterment Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Land Betterment Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/land-betterment-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Land Betterment Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747562/ek-Solutions-Unveils-Its-Gateway-Park-Model-RV-With-Inaugural-Sponsorship-at-the-Monster-Energy-AMA-Supercross-Championship