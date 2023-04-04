Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
04.04.2023 | 18:23
LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 31 March 2023

Nantes (France) - 4 April 2023 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 March 2023, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2023/03/3147,900,448Theoretical
voting rights		67,237,348
Exercisable
voting rights1		67,199,848

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 31 March 2023, 37,500 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.
Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJhvY8poaprInJ5wZZtoZpSXaWhhxGaUbJWYmmhrYpbFmHCRlmlobZrJZnBql2Zm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79210-lhyfe-pr-actions-ddv-31032023-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
