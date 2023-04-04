Communityreviews.org the First Anonymous One Sided Review Platform Discusses How It Is a Great Solution for the Military, Law Enforcement and the National Neighborhood Watch

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Communityreviews.org the first anonymous one sided review platform discusses how it is a great solution for Military, Law Enforcement and the National Neighborhood Watch.

Communityreviews.org is a one sided review platform. One sided means that you can tell your story about anything since both parties don't have to be members of the same platform for someone to review the other person. Communityreviews.org's one sided review platform is made possible by allowing people to post Experiences by commonly available information about a person, business or anything else such as:

Phone Number

E mail address

Street address

Online presence (very broad - Twitter account - YouTube channel - Web site - Etc

License plate number.

When Communityreviews.org is implemented in a community the above information will be captured for the Military, Law Enforcement and the National Neighborhood Watch to review if there is a complaint from members in the community.

Examples of benefits of Communityreviews.org include:

Problems at a business or residence can be documented

An online business that is taking advantage of people can be documented

Any type of vehicle, boat or plane stranded or abandoned can be found

Can link to the social media of a troubled person

Images for review

Documents can be uploaded (not turned on at the moment)

Communityreviews.org is an anonymous one sided community crowd based rating and review platform for people, businesses or anything else where community members can post and review their experiences for other community members to view rate comment and share. Reviews on Commuityreviews.org are called "Experiences". Examples of things you can post on Communityreviews.org include 1. School bullies 2. Sexual misconduct 3. Political corruption and 4. Election fraud. They are located in Southfield, Michigan.

CONTACT:

John C Maddox CEO

Communityreviews.org

248-763-3203

info@communityreviews.org

SOURCE: Communityreviews.org

