The Winter Group: The Winters Group Offers Practical Solutions for Systemic Change in New Book 'Racial Justice at Work'

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / The Winters Group, a global diversity, equity, and inclusion consultancy, is pleased to announce the release of their new book Racial Justice at Work: Practical Solutions for Systemic Change. Founded by CEO Mary-Frances Winters, The Winters Group, wrote the book to help organizations of all sizes take actions every day to challenge systems of oppression, center the experiences of the marginalized, and shepherd a new era of change.

According to a study by Coqual (formerly the Center for Talent Innovation), Black professionals are almost four times as likely to encounter prejudice or bias as white professionals (58% vs. 15%)," says Winters, "With barely 1% of Fortune 500 CEOs identifying as Black, one in five Black professionals do not feel someone of their race/ethnicity would ever ascend to the top position at their company." The company notes that these inequities are compounded by the daily struggles they face living while Black. Statistics show that these conditions have not changed since the Civil Rights Movement of the 60s.

The Winters Group conducts surveys among Black and Brown employees in the workplace that reveal they feel isolated, feel they have to be on guard and must cod-switch to be accepted. This takes its toll and causes physical and psychological health problems.

"Justice is a newer concept in the corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion space, and there is a lack of understanding about what it means and how to actualize it," mentions Winters, "DEI work has put too much focus on HR solutions, like increasing representations. However, there has been little priority on changing the deeper organizational systems that perpetuate inequities. Employees entering the workforce are demanding justice-informed approaches that center the experiences of historically excluded workers."

In Racial Justice at Work, the authors address a multitude of pain points including what real psychological safety looks and feels like, how to address microinequities with restorative dialogue, and how to unlearn harmful dominant group norms that harm the historically marginalized. Additionally the book provides a pragmatic "how-to" guide to implement justice-centered practices in leadership, procurement, learning and development, marketing, philanthropy, and more.?

Winters asserts, "Justice requires that we confront the terrible reality about systematic racism, the suffering it causes, and transform these structures so that we may get closer to 'liberty and justice for all.'"

Typically, the adoption of these tactics requires studying and monitoring working settings through surveys and audits, as well as drafting an inclusion strategy with company executives. Winters asserts, "Our solutions are developed with our clients' organizational readiness in mind." The organization now believes that the book will demonstrate the need of accepting and advocating for such beneficial changes in corporate contexts.

Along with Mary-Frances Winters on the weaponization of racial justice concepts, the book's contributors include:

Kevin A. Carter on anticipating and addressing resistance

Megan Ellinghausen on how algorithms automate bias (and what you can do)

Scott Ferry on establishing psychological safety and white allyship

Gabrielle Gayagoy Gonzalez on recruiting and hiring practices

Dr. Terrence Harewood on what it looks like to progress through the different stages of cultural competency

Tami Jackson and Leigh Morrison on how to make reparations a reality

Leigh Morrison Dr. Megan Larson on disrupting the racist narrative in marketing and advertising

Katelyn Peterson on the importance of speaking up

Mareisha N. Reese on procurement ?

? Thamara Subramanian on productivity and wellness

Rochelle Younan-Montgomery on accountability through restorative dialogue

The authors believe that Racial Justice at Work can help reimagine policies, practices, procedures, and ways of working and being that foster fairness, equity, and opportunity for all. The work can encourage leaders in every sector, social justice advocates, and everybody who desires to create equitable systems that truly work for all to actualize justice in the workplace.

The Winters Group, a a global diversity, equity, and inclusion consultancy, is excited to have released a new book titled "Racial Justice at Work: Practical Solutions for Systemic Change". The book aims to provide organizations with practical strategies to challenge systems of oppression, center the experiences of marginalized individuals, and promote a new era of change.

