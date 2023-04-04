Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Closes First Tranche of Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") has closed the first tranche of its private placement for a total of 4,120,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $206,000. Each unit consisted of one common share and a half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share until April 4, 2025.

The Units were offered on a non-brokered basis by way of private placement to accredited investors. All securities issued under the offering have a hold period of four months plus one day or until August 5, 2023. A finder's fee of 5% was paid to eligible agents upon closing or $1,000.

The second and final tranche of the private placement is expected to close in the next 10 days and all securities issued in connection with this tranche of the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

Proceeds of the financing are to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes as well as additional Jade exploration and Jade marketing activities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

info@jadeleader.ca

Jade Shop: www.jadeleader.shop

Instagram: @jadeleadercorp

Youtube Channel: Jade Leader Corp.

www.jadeleader.ca

or

Jean Pierre Jutras, President at 1.403.233.0464

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747582/Jade-Leader-Closes-First-Tranche-of-Financing