Dienstag, 04.04.2023
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
04.04.2023
Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on April 5, 2023

Live, Interactive Presentation and Questions & Answers Webcast

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced CEO Mark Davidson plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 1:45 PM ET.

The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. This webcast will be available for replay. Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE or ask your questions during the live webcast on April 5.

CEO Commentary

"Our aggressive goal to deliver vertical GaN product samples in Q1 was accomplished. Now that we've delivered product samples to lead customers, we're focused in Q2 2023 on delivery of samples to additional customers and signing product development agreements with customers, which will lead to large-scale commercialization," said Mark Davidson, Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer. "During this presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference, I'll be discussing our upcoming milestones we're focused on for 2023."

We are continuing to take product sample requests. Customers can request information and samples of the 650 and 1200 volt vertical GaN power devices at info@odysseysemi.com.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc., has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.odysseysemi.com and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact

Darrow Associates
Jeff Christensen
(703) 297-6917
jchristensen@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747586/Odyssey-Semiconductor-to-Present-at-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-April-5-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
