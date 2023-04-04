Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Steven Green, Precious Metals Equity Research Analyst with TD Securities, on Wednesday, April 5 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/meetings/2d01G3.cfm or on the Company's website at www.hecla.com, under News Media/Events Webcasts.

Mr. Baker will also present at the Gold Forum Europe 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, April 11 at 1:10 PM Central European Time (7:10 AM Eastern Time). The presentation will not be live streamed but will be available for on-demand streaming on April 12 on the Company's website at www.hecla.com, under News Media/Events Webcasts.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

