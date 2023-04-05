Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - DRINK WATR, a sub-brand of WATR and pioneer of a new market category termed "bevtech", is proud to announce the appointment of Carl Wolf to its Advisory Board. With a wealth of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mr. Wolf is set to bring valuable insights and expertise to the rapidly growing company.

Anthony Bold, the visionary entrepreneur and CEO of WATR, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment: "It's a pleasure to welcome Carl to the team. His dynamic background and experience in food and beverage is exactly what I've been looking for. He's going to be a great resource in supporting our focus on innovating the antiquated supply chain and distribution systems that have held companies back for too long."

Carl Wolf has a storied career in the food and beverage sector, having served as the Chairman and CEO of multiple large companies.

Under the leadership of Anthony Bold, DRINK WATR is pioneering a new market category called "bevtech", through technology and innovation the brand is set to increase the quality standard for daily drinking water. During Q1 of 2023, the company experienced exponential growth in strategic accounts, particularly within class A segments in the luxury, premium hospitality and premium athletic club spaces, which are usually reserved for major legacy brands, brands that have faced increasing pressure to perform since DRINKWATR hit the market. Mr. Bold's competitive market positioning strategies, global intention, quality product and obsession with doing what is best for the customer, is driving market value for the company. Now with the support of Carl Wolf, the company is poised to drive innovation that can extend beyond the brand, and support the growth of the industry.

With the bottled water market size projected to be worth USD 510 billion by 2030 at a 6.8% CAGR, as reported by Market Research Future (MRFR), the addition of Carl Wolf to DRINK WATR's Advisory Board is a testament to the company's commitment to learn the gaps ripe for innovation, growth, and sustainability, in the face of an industry slow to evolve.

About DRINK WATR

Founded by Anthony Bold, DRINK WATR is a sub-brand of WATR. DRINK WATR is pioneering a new market category it terms "Bevtech" and through technology and innovation is narrowly focused on increasing the quality standard of daily drinking water, globally. For more information, visit: www.drinkwatr.com.

