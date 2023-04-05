Today, Hipcamp announced the launch of its native iOS app in the United Kingdom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005400/en/

With first-hand, community-sourced descriptions, photos, and reviews spanning 25,000 tent camping, glamping, and campervan sites across the U.K., and more than 525,000 stays across the rest of Europe, North America, and Australia, Hipcamp is the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With first-hand, community-sourced descriptions, photos, and reviews spanning 25,000 tent camping, glamping, and campervan sites across the U.K., and more than 525,000 stays across the rest of Europe, North America, and Australia, Hipcamp is the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays.

"Camping, by its very nature, is an on-the-go experience," said Hipcamp CEO Alyssa Ravasio. "We've been working hard to get these apps out into the world, and we're so excited to make it easier for Brits to find and book their perfect outdoor stay, whilst at the same time inspiring a new love of nature."

Key benefits available via Hipcamp's iOS app:

Unique outdoor experiences curated by local experts: Hipcamp showcases one-of-a-kind outdoor experiences curated by commercial campgrounds and local landowners across the U.K. From tent camping at breathtaking waterfront Welsh pitches to glamping in cosy Scottish yurts to campervan stays on East Sussex llama farms, Hipcamping is personal, unique, and memorable.

Hipcamp showcases one-of-a-kind outdoor experiences curated by commercial campgrounds and local landowners across the U.K. From tent camping at breathtaking waterfront Welsh pitches to glamping in cosy Scottish yurts to campervan stays on East Sussex llama farms, Hipcamping is personal, unique, and memorable. Comprehensive filtering for every travel need: Looking for a pet-friendly shepherd's hut this weekend? Caravan camping perhaps? The Hipcamp app filters available places to stay according to individual travel needs, including price, group size, structure type, pet-friendliness, amenities (from toilets to WiFi to outdoor kitchens). You can even filter by favourite activities, such as hiking, fishing, and surfing.

Looking for a pet-friendly shepherd's hut this weekend? Caravan camping perhaps? The Hipcamp app filters available places to stay according to individual travel needs, including price, group size, structure type, pet-friendliness, amenities (from toilets to WiFi to outdoor kitchens). You can even filter by favourite activities, such as hiking, fishing, and surfing. Detailed campsite information: With community-sourced photos, reviews, recommendations, and campsite details, Hipcamp has compiled the most relevant information to make sure campers are equipped to choose the best possible destination for their outdoor getaway.

With community-sourced photos, reviews, recommendations, and campsite details, Hipcamp has compiled the most relevant information to make sure campers are equipped to choose the best possible destination for their outdoor getaway. All of your trips in one place: The apps provide all the information campers might need about any past or upcoming trips, including directions, Host contact information, any rules for a stay. Campers can also utilise in-app messaging to get in touch with Hosts.

Tent pitches start at just £10 a night, and the apps are free to use

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to protect habitat and the biodiversity it supports. The fully remote company operates in Australia, Europe and North America, and to date has helped people spend more than 7 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005400/en/

Contacts:

Lydia Davey, press@hipcamp.com